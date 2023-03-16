Love Island 2023 winners Kai and Sanam hint at secret feud with their co-stars

Love Island 2023 winners Kai and Sanam have hinted at secret feud with their co-stars Tom and Samie.

The final of the winter series took place in South Africa on Monday night.

Kai and Sanam were crowned the winners of the series, and Ron and Lana came in second place.

Tom and Samie finished in third place, while Tanya and Shaq came in fourth place overall.

In their post-exit interview, Kai and Sanam were asked which of their co-stars they were most likely to stay in touch with, and they snubbed Tom and Samie.

Kai said: “Ron and Lana,” and Sanam explained: “We’ve got double dates lined up.”

Sanam added: “Tanya is lovely. I think I’ll stay in touch with Tanya as well, Tanya and Shaq. She’s such a vibe for me.”