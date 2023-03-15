Love Island 2023 stars Will and Jessie share sweet snaps from his farm after returning to the UK

Love Island 2023 stars Will and Jessie have shared a sweet snaps from his farm, after returning to the UK.

The TikTok star and his Australian girlfriend came in fifth place on the latest season of the dating show, which came to an end on Monday.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share their first post since finding fame on the show.

They wrote: “To the Villa, to London, to the FARM. What a crazy, wonderful and life lasting journey this has been. We made friends for life, met each other and more importantly have fallen in love ❤️”

“We are so happy that we got this opportunity as without it we may have never met 🫶🏼 We just want to thank all of you for the love and support we have gotten, we really couldn’t have done it without you.”

“Love you all Will & Jessie 🥰❤️,” they signed off the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Young (@farmer_will_)

Will and Jessie narrowly missed out on a place in this year’s Love Island final.

Kai and Sanam won the series, after securing 44% of the public vote.

Ron and Lana came in second place, Tom and Samie came third, and Shaq and Tanya finished in fourth place overall.