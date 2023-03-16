Ad
Love Island 2023 stars Tanya and Shaq hit back at criticism of their relationship

Love Island 2023 stars Tanya and Shaq has hit back at criticism of their relationship.

The couple had their fair share of ups and downs in the villa, and their relationship hit the rocks when Tanya decided to recouple with Irish bombshell Martin in Casa Amor.

They eventually rekindled their romance, but some viewers doubted their compatibility and whether they will be able to make their relationship work on the outside world.

Addressing the “haters”, Shaq told ITV: “At the end of the day, they only see an hour out of 24. Me and Tanya are literally inseparable in the Villa.”

Tanya said: “I would say spend 5 minutes with us! And then you’ll see,” and Shaq agreed: “And you’d be sick of us!”

Tanya added: “You’d be sick of us like, ‘Guys stop touching each other!’”

Shaq also said: “Ask anyone that knows me and Tanya and they’ll know exactly what we’re like. I don’t hide my emotions.”

Kai and Sanam won the 2023 winter series of Love Island, after securing a massive 44% of the public vote.

Runners-up Ron and Lana received 30% of the votes, while Samie and Tom came in third place with 24% of the votes.

Tanya and Shaq came in fourth place, after securing just 2% of the votes.

