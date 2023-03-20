Love Island 2023 stars Ron and Lana ‘got into heated argument’ just HOURS before the reunion

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins were spotted “arguing” in a car just hours before they attended the Love Island 2023 reunion on Sunday night.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the couple looked tense as they were seen “exchanging words” in Ron’s car, before visiting Lana’s parents.

An eyewitness told the publication: “They sat in the rain having a heated conversation for around 20 mins before finally going inside.”

During the reunion, Lana and Ron addressed reports they got into a “furious argument” on their flight home from South Africa – where the 2023 winter series of Love Island was filmed.

A source told The Sun last week: “Lana and Ron had a furious argument on the plane home – production crew had to step in and calm it down.

“They were so fuming they refused to film the ‘meeting the family’ part of the reunion show at Heathrow until producers stepped in again.”

“They were due to stay overnight in London together but after the fight they went back to their family homes separately to cool down,” the insider added.

During the Love Island reunion on Sunday night, host Maya Jama asked the couple to address reports they had an argument.

Setting the record straight, Ron confessed, “I had a few too many bevvies, and to be fair Lana just looked after me…,” before Lana interjected, “I was caring for him, not arguing with him.”

Ron continued: “She was going to the hotel and I was going back home so we got put into different cabs.”

“Yeah so I think it just looked worse than it was,” Lana explained.

“I’m not gonna lie I had a great flight,” Ron added, before Maya noted that she heard their flight home was “unruly”.

The Love Island reunion aired on ITV2 in the UK on Sunday night, and it will air on Virgin Media One in Ireland tonight at 9pm.