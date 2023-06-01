Love Island 2023 star Ruchee reveals why she initially turned down the show

Love Island 2023 star Ruchee has revealed why she initially turned down the chance to appear on the show.

The 24-year-old is one of the ten singletons confirmed for this year’s summer series, which kicks off on Monday, June 5.

Speaking ahead of her stint in the Mallorcan villa, Ruchee revealed she was first asked to be on the show in 2021.

She told OK! Magazine: “I was scouted through Instagram. And actually, they reached out to me a couple of years ago as well, I think it was 2021, they reached out to me for the winter one.”

“And at the time, I was actually kind of seeing someone and I was getting to know him. And I really liked him. And I also felt like I was really young. So I just didn’t feel comfortable. I just didn’t think it was the right time.”

“Although my friends were all like: ‘Are you crazy? Like you’re not gonna go on it because you’re getting to know this guy!’ But I just didn’t feel like it was the right time. And then obviously, they reached out to me again, a couple of months ago.”

“I was like: ‘You know what, this is a sign, this is the second time. I’m single, I’m grown, I’m 24. I’ve got my s**t together. Let me just try it and apply for it.’ So yeah, I did it and now I’m here!” she added.

Ruchee hails from Sutton, and works as a beautician. When asked why she signed up for Love Island, Ruchee said: “I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone.”

“I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa.”