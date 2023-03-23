Love Island 2023 star Olivia shares cryptic post amid Maxwell split rumours

Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins has shared a cryptic post amid rumours she’s split from Maxwell Samuda.

The ring girl, 27, struck up a romance with the 23-year-old bombshell during Casa Amor.

The couple have sparked fears they’ve already split, as Maxwell jetted off to Cancún, Mexico without Olivia.

Taking to her Instagram story to show off her favourite lipliner, Olivia cryptically said: “We find it hard to trust, just like our men. But this is the only lip liner that works for me.”

The ring girl later shared a DM from Rimmel London, which read: “No need to trust men when you can trust us 😉. We love you!!”

The 27-year-old captioned the screenshot: “@rimmellondonus cappuccino lip liner for the win. Pick your liners like you’d pick your men girls.”

“Try a few if you need to x,” the ring girl cryptically added.

It comes after Olivia told OK! Magazine that she and Maxwell have “absolutely not” split, and explained she had just gone home to her family for a “bit of normality” after Love Island.

The actress also said that she “definitely” sees her relationship with Max going the distance, but that it’s still early days.