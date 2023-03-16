Love Island 2023 star Olivia responds to rumours she’s split from Maxwell

Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins has responded to rumours she’s already split from Maxwell Samuda.

The ring girl, 27, struck up a romance with the 23-year-old bombshell during Casa Amor.

On Wednesday, the couple sparked fears they have already called it quits, after Maxwell attended the Big Weekend launch party in London without his beau.

However, Olivia has since shut down the speculation.

She told OK! Magazine that she and Maxwell have “absolutely not” split, and explained she had just gone home to her family for a “bit of normality” after Love Island.

The actress also said that she “definitely” sees her relationship with Max going the distance, but that it’s still early days.

