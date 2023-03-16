Love Island 2023 finalists reveal plans to move in together

Love Island 2023 finalists Tom and Samie have revealed their plans to move in together.

The couple came in third place during the final of the 2023 winter series, which took place in South Africa on Monday night.

In their post-exit interview, the reality stars revealed that while they do want to move in together in the future, they will be navigating a long-distance relationship for the time being.

Tom told ITV: “We want to see each other as much as we can. Being from different parts of the country we will make it work and compromise. In the future we want to move in together but I think these things are not things you do straight away.”

Samie said: “The question of where – we will cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Tom added: “I’d move anywhere for this girl.”

Samie then said: “For now, I will be staying in London and Tom will be staying in Barnsley. It keeps it fresh, it keeps it exciting and gives us a chance to miss each other.”

Kai and Sanam won the 2023 winter series of Love Island, after securing a massive 44% of the public vote.

Runners-up Ron and Lana received 30% of the votes, while Samie and Tom came in third place with 24% of the votes.

Tanya and Shaq came in fourth place, after securing just 2% of the votes.