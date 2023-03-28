Love Island 2023 finalist reveals she can’t return to her day job

Sanam Harrinanan has revealed she can’t return to her day job.

The social worker won the winter series of Love Island 2023 alongside her beau Kai Fagan.

Just days after leaving the South African villa, the couple made their relationship official.

In a new interview with Heat World, Sanam revealed she couldn’t return to her job as a social worker after finding fame on the reality show.

“”I can’t go into social work again, I don’t think I’ll be able to,” the 24-year-old told the publication.

“But I’ve got a meeting about it this week with my social work manager because I want to be able to use this platform to help children locally.”

“[Kai and I] spoke about doing stuff afterwards. We can’t go directly into it but we can use our platforms to do something.”

Kai, who was a PE teacher, agreed he “wants to do the same things,” but needs to “find a different capacity” to do them.

“Everything is so hectic at the minute but once everything has slowed down then that’s when we can really step away and have a think about what we’re doing to do.”

After being crowned the winners of winter Love Island 2023, the PE teacher and the social worker split the £50k cash prize between them, and revealed they plan on using the money to help others.

Upon their exit from the villa, Kai explained: “Before I came in here I wanted to start up a business and help kids get into physical activity. I don’t want to turn my back on teaching, working with young kids and think I will use some of that to do that. I am not sure yet in what capacity.”

Sanam added: “That’s similar to me. I came from social work – working with children who have been adopted.”

“I know that sometimes in my area there can be limited services, so for me I want to be able to do something to aid and support them, being an advocate for them.”

Kai then told ITV: “Both our careers were pretty similar when we came in here.”

“The conversations we had and the reasons why we were doing them were very similar.”