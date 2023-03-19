Love Island 2023 couple spark split rumours after ‘awkward’ moment during the reunion special

Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook have sparked split rumours, following an “awkward” moment between them during the show’s reunion special.

The pair coupled up towards the end of the 2023 winter series, after Rosie entered the villa as a bombshell.

Despite leaving the villa together a week before the final, Casey and Rosie have barely seen each other since they returned to the UK.

During the Love Island reunion, which aired on Sunday night, viewers picked up on tension between them as host Maya Jama asked for an update on their romance.

Casey explained: “We got back and said to each other that we’re just gonna see family and friends for the week. It’s all a bit overwhelming when you come back so that was the plan.”

“But we’ve got a date on Tuesday, so we’re looking forward to that…”

“I think there’s a lot of pressure, and we’re just not at that stage yet and we just want to take it a bit slower.”

After sensing the awkwardness between them, fans took to Twitter to question whether their romance is already over.

Others also admitted they weren’t “shocked” to hear they haven’t seen each other since they returned to the UK, and suggested they don’t even like each other anymore.

See how viewers reacted to the awkward moment below:

The body language between Casey and Rosie looks awkward. They’ve broken up #loveisland — Abena Sarah (@Sarah_otchere05) March 19, 2023

Can’t say I’m shocked that Casey and Rosie haven’t seen each other since they left the villa. Rosie “he’s just not that into you” #loveisland #loveislandreunion — Caitlin Alice (@CaitieWeib) March 19, 2023

Rosie and Casey do not like each other #loveisland pic.twitter.com/imvYK2l9mP — temi (@yourgurltemi) March 19, 2023

Casey and Rosie haven’t spoken since they touched England #loveisland pic.twitter.com/pKzvJEQUwi — ʚɞ (@honqjoongs) March 19, 2023

casey does not like rosie or care for their date on tuesday😂😂 #loveisland #loveislandreunion — kayla louise ◟̽◞̽ xox (@kayla_louise96) March 19, 2023

Was that Casey’s way of saying he cba with Rosie #loveislandreunion #Loveisland — BC23 (@bc2399) March 19, 2023