Love Island 2023 couple spark split rumours after ‘awkward’ moment during the reunion special

Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook have sparked split rumours, following an “awkward” moment between them during the show’s reunion special.

The pair coupled up towards the end of the 2023 winter series, after Rosie entered the villa as a bombshell.

Despite leaving the villa together a week before the final, Casey and Rosie have barely seen each other since they returned to the UK.

From Lifted Entertainment

During the Love Island reunion, which aired on Sunday night, viewers picked up on tension between them as host Maya Jama asked for an update on their romance.

Casey explained: “We got back and said to each other that we’re just gonna see family and friends for the week. It’s all a bit overwhelming when you come back so that was the plan.”

“But we’ve got a date on Tuesday, so we’re looking forward to that…”

“I think there’s a lot of pressure, and we’re just not at that stage yet and we just want to take it a bit slower.”

From Lifted Entertainment

After sensing the awkwardness between them, fans took to Twitter to question whether their romance is already over.

Others also admitted they weren’t “shocked” to hear they haven’t seen each other since they returned to the UK, and suggested they don’t even like each other anymore.

See how viewers reacted to the awkward moment below:

