Love Island 2023 contestant sparks confusion as she claims to be ‘in a relationship’

Jess Harding was the ninth contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The upcoming series kicks off on Monday, June 5, with Maya Jama at the helm once again.

22-year-old Jess hails from London, and works as an aesthetics practitioner.

When asked why someone should want to date her, Jess said: “Firstly I think I’ve got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold.”

“I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend.”

Revealing her biggest “icks”, the London native confessed: “When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway!”

“Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also – just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!”

Although she’s looking to find “Mr Right” in the Love Island villa, Jess’ Facebook page still lists her as “in a relationship” since March 2020.

However, the blonde beauty insists: "I've been single for two years now and my love life just isn't really working."