Love Island 2022’s Nathalia reveals secret romance with Netflix reality star

Love Island star Nathalia Campos has revealed her secret romance with a Netflix reality star.

The Brazilian beauty entered the villa later in the 2022 season alongside Lacey Edwards, Jamie Allen and Reece Ford.

The 22-year-old ruffled feathers when she set her sights on Adam Collard and Davide Sanclimenti; however, after failing to find a connection with either of them, she was dumped from the villa after just five days.

After her failed venture to find romance in the Love Island villa, Nathalia confirmed she has been secretly dating a Netflix reality star.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the 23-year-old said: “I’m seeing someone. I’ve been on a few dates, but there is someone I’ve been dating a few times.”

“It’s been going good. We’ll see what happens. We went on four dates [so far].”

When asked if he’s tall, dark and handsome, Nathalia said: “He’s tall, but a bit blond. He was on a reality TV show on Netflix.”

Nathalia previously revealed to The UK Sun that Joey Essex had slid into her DMs since finding fame after her short stint on Love Island.

Asked whether any celebrities had slid into her DMs since leaving the Love Island villa, the bombshell admitted: “Mine have been footballers – but I’m going to keep their names to myself.”

The 23-year-old then revealed that she was “supposed to go on a date with” Joey, after he slid into her DMs.

“He messaged me after we were at the same festival together, and we were just meant to go out and then it just disappeared,” she said.

“I ghosted him first and then he messaged me on WhatsApp and then he never let me know about the date.”

Nathalia continued: “There are no bad feelings, I’ve got other people now. I’ve been on a few dates lately and it has been promising.”