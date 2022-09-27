Love Island 2022 stars shock fans by revealing they are now step-siblings

Love Island bombshells Mollie Salmon and George Tasker have become step-siblings.
The Casa Amor Islanders’ parents met behind the scenes of the dating show’s reunion episode last month.
George shared the news via his Instagram story when answering a Q & A.
One fan asked: “What was that pic you put on your story of you Mollie and a couple?”
The 23-year-old replied: “So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad.”
“So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad.”
“They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married.”
George also shared a photo of himself and his mum on her wedding day.
He captioned the sweet photo: “Congratulations mum 🤍👰♀️.”
The 23-year-old appeared to share some bedtime antics with Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, meanwhile Mollie shared a kiss with the Turkish actress’ beau Davide Sanclimenti.