Love Island 2022 star teases ‘exciting’ new TV show

Love Island star Luca Bish has teased an “exciting” new TV show.

The fishmonger, 23, came in second place on the 2022 series of the dating show alongside Gemma Owen.

He took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to share a snap of him in a taxi, and wrote: “Filming something exciting 🎥👀 @itv.”

Luca and Gemma have already been linked to MTV’s competition reality series The Challenge, and it has also been reported that Gemma is being headhunted for a TV show about footballers’ daughters.

The 19-year-old, who recently signed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing, is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen.

A source told The Sun: “This new series is being billed as a one-of-a-kind show which will reveal what it is really like to be the daughter of a famous football star.”

The insider continued: “Lime are developing the concept now and ITV have shown a real interest in it. Gemma is top of their casting wish list.”

“Her dad Michael is one of England’s most famous footballing stars and given her huge popularity since she appeared on Love Island – she is the person they want signed up.”

“The series will follow the women’s daily lives and will look at the highs and lows of being related to a footballer.”

“It will see them following their dreams away from the football pitch and will show the barriers they face when trying to make a name for themselves. Anyone who thinks being a footballer’s daughter is an easy ride is in for a shock,” the source added.

Gemma and Luca are not the only Love Island 2022 stars who are set to return to our screens with a new show.

Winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti recently announced an upcoming show with ITV2, which will see them to travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s family and explore each other’s heritage.