Love Island 2022 finalist to return to their day job

Andrew Le Page has revealed his plans to return to his day job, after finding fame on Love Island.

The 27-year-old worked as a real estate agent in Dubai before he joined the dating show over the summer.

The reality star, who made it to the final of the 2022 series alongside his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri, has since shared his plans to return to his career in real estate.

During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, Andrew was asked by a fan if he felt pressure to earn lots of money quickly after coming off the show.

He replied: “I think for me, no. I don’t really get a lot of pressure anyway I’m quite a relaxed guy. I went on the show and I know this is probably quite hard to believe for a lot of people, for me I genuinely went on the show to find love.”

“It wasn’t a job opportunity or to increase anything. For me, there’s no pressure. If this means I just go back into a normal real estate job, I’m quite happy with it. I’ve ultimately come on the show and done exactly what I wanted to do.”

Earlier in his video, Andrew admitted his dream career would be in property development, to “follow in the footsteps” of his parents.

He said: “That’s something that is on my list literally to do as soon as possible, is to learn the UK market.”

Andrew also told fans he will be showcasing property and real estate in future YouTube videos, adding: “Hopefully, I can show you some decent properties and show you around.”