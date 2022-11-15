Love Island 2022 couple tease joint appearance on I’m A Celeb

Love Island 2022 couple Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have teased a joint appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The ITV show made its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle on November 6, which saw twelve new campmates rough it down under.

The Turkish actress and her Italian beau stepped out on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards on Monday evening, and teased their future stint on the show.

Speaking to Heat World UK, Ekin-Su said of I’m A Celeb: “We both wanna do that to be fair!’

“I’m open to proposal,” Davide added. “I’m not somebody to chase things.”

The Turkish actress said: “He lets things come to him, which is nice.”

“Like Love Island, someone approached me,” Davide continued. I liked it, okay I applied. But it’s not like ‘I’m gonna apply to Love Island.’ Same is going to be like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

Speaking about potentially appearing on I’m A Celeb together, Ekin-Su gushed: “Oh I’d love that! Oh my God.”

“Imagine!,” Davide added, to which Ekin-Su urged: “Please let us!”

“We’re gonna fight..,” the Italian Stallion said.

“We won’t! We’ll fight over food,” the Turkish actress continued. “‘No that’s my rice, that’s mine,'” she joked.

Ekin-Su and Davide claimed first place on Love Island 2022.

The couple have both found immense fame since appearing on the show; Davide recently launched a collection with boohooMAN, and Ekin-Su has signed two major brand deals with OhPolly and bPerfect Cosmetics, and is set to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

They are also set to travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures in their new travel series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.