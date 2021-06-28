Will these couples make it until the end?

Love Island 2021: Meet the first five couples of the season

The first episode of the new season of Love Island kicked off on Monday night.

Five girls and five boys entered the villa in Mallorca hoping to find love this summer.

The girls stood by the pool as the boys entered one by one, and they stepped forward for the boys they fancied.

The boys then decided who they wanted to couple up with in the first coupling of the season.

Check out the first five couples of Love Island 2021:

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish

Faye Winter and Brad McClelland

Shannon Singh and Aaron Francis

Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran

Sharon Gaffka and Hugo Hammond

