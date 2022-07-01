Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey reveals she’s back in hospital after ‘alarming’ test results

Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey has revealed she’s back in hospital after receiving “alarming” blood test results.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, the 31-year-old shared the most recent update on his fiancé’s health battle.

Ryan shared the news alongside a photo of himself, as he waited in a waiting room wearing a surgical face mask.

He wrote: “Just as I thought I was approaching a time period where I could focus some energy into my own therapy and healing, Louise unfortunately still struggles with various things every single day, and some of those symptoms are worsening.”

“We’re now back at the hospital (this time private as we’ve been so let down by the NHS) because Louise has received some alarming blood test results.”

“At this moment, I don’t know how serious this is, but it feels devastating to be sat outside in a hospital waiting room, 7 months on from Louise giving birth,” he added.

The reality star gave birth to their first child Leo in November, but unfortunately she nearly died during their son’s “traumatic” birth.

Ryan continued: “I’m holding on by a thread. Trying to work, keep business alive, earn money to support Louise and Leo, trying to keep up with my own ambitions (and failing).”

“It’s not like me to share stories like this, but I feel so s**t at the moment. Maybe this unload will help.”

The news came just hours after Louise took to her Instagram Stories to update her fans on her emotional health battle.

The 32-year-old shared a photo of herself with her head in her hand, and wrote: “A good day yesterday followed by a bad day today.”

“I just got some recent blood test results back that I had to pay for privately and my iron and haemoglobin are really low which is incredibly triggering,” she explained.

“To be honest quite a few of them are either too high or too low which I find incredibly triggering too.”

“Pre my traumatic experience and spending all that time in hospital, I was super healthy working out 4 times a weeks and living a good life,” she said.

“Now I can hardly climb a set of stairs without feeling exhausted. I get the worst agonising pain too.”

She emotionally concluded, “I just want someone to fix me.”