Louise Thompson shares message of hope to mark World Mental Health Day  

Louise Thompson has shared a message of hope to mark World Mental Health Day today .

The former Made In Chelsea star has been struggling with her mental health ever since she nearly died while giving birth to her son in November 2021.

The 33-year-old has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and generalized anxiety disorder and in a candid post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, she also revealed she experienced suicidal thoughts.

The TV personality captioned the post: “World Mental Health Day . Hmmm. What can I post that might do some good. I often rather selfishly talk about myself, but today I want to make this about you. ”

“What would I have wanted to read when I was suicidal? What might you NEED to read in this moment of deep despair? Firstly the knowledge that things WILL get better. I needed to know that. I NEEDED reassurance.”

“I didn’t need a timestamp – heck I nearly gave up too soon because someone told me that I might ‘start’ to feel better around the 1 year mark. I couldn’t have stayed as I was for 2 months, let alone 1 whole f***ing year.”

“I admit I fixated on a lot of messages from you guys… many hopeful, some helpful, others not so much. Only you and your brain can decide what’s helpful for you in any given moment along your journey.”

Louise continued: “Well the good news is that things got progressively better. I wasn’t ‘stuck’ exactly the same for 12 months straight. Every day presented a new challenge but it also presented a slight improvement… even if that only looked like one extra dash on the tally on my notepad to signify one extra day of being alive since the trauma of it all.”

“Every day I was one step closer to healing. Eventually the compound effect kicked in, and whilst I never woke up with that much longed for feeling of being ‘cured’ I certainly feel a lot more level headed now. ”

“So much so that over the past week i’ve actually reached a place of such significant strength that i’m able to go back in time and read a lot of things that i’ve written over the past 2 years. It’s been pretty eye opening.”

“I actually happen to be going into the hospital for my 2nd birth debrief today (what are the chances) and I decided I was ready to read over the many many notes that have been tucked away in plastic wallets in a kitchen drawer for almost two years.”

“Quite mad that given that i’m such a curious person, but computer has simply said NO. I often compare my brain to a computer and I guess it is a computer of sorts. I’ve got the whole tech team in there fixing it up. Anyway it’s been too much to go there until now.”

“There is a time and place for everything. Remove the pressure. Remember there is no doing this damn thing right or wrong. And remove the fear of feeling like you’re being left behind.⁣ You’re not.”

⁣

She went on to write: “I feel like i’ve reached this era of ‘discovery’… which allows for more rational thought. I can now let my brain drift to those memories without immediately dissociating or freezing or analysing my thoughts.”

“They feel distant. For the most part. And I feel really proud that I can read over past notes and actually find it helpful. ”

“Going back to my first point and this need to hear that I WOULD get better. When scrolling back through many of the notes to myself and messages to others I noticed that I asked people (especially my poor mum) the question ‘am I getting better’ MANY MANY times. I NEEDED to know that I was.”

“I didn’t believe it. I couldn’t see it. I must have asked poor Ryan the same thing 1000x too. They told me I was getting better and indeed I was to them. The reassurance helped so much. I can really see it now and know that you will be able to too.”

“It is totally understandable that you don’t see it currently FYI because you can’t when your amygdala has been hijacked. ⁣ Another thing I needed to hear is that there are OPTIONS! There are many many MANY options to investigate to help you get better.”

“You will never be out of options (one of my ongoing fears) but I’ve learnt since that there are S**T TONNES of resources.⁣”

Louise then asked her followers: “What has helped you?!⁣ If you feel brave enough to comment your mental health condition below give it a go and see how many others are sat in your lane.⁣”

“To be completely honest I’ve really struggled with being labelled and have probably scooped up ‘too many’ conflicting diagnoses from different people, but at the v least I can accept that I have PTSD and GAD.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)