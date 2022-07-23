Louise Thompson reveals the ‘scariest part’ of her mental health struggles

Louise Thompson has revealed the “scariest part” of her mental health struggles.

The Made In Chelsea star has been in and out of hospital over the past few months dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety, following the birth of her son Leo.

The 32-year-old has since admitted that watching Leo grow up so quickly has been difficult.

On Friday, Louise shared a boomerang of herself and her 7-month-old to her Instagram story.

She captioned the video, “Scariest part of this whole experience is how quickly you’re growing up because I’m not where I want to be mentally.”

In a recent emotional video, the Made In Chelsea star broke down in tears as she opened up about her mental health struggles.

In the seven-minute-long video posted to her Instagram, the 32-year-old told viewers how her “brain shut down as a result of nearly dying twice” during the birth.

The TV personality candidly explained, “the mental side of stuff is ten times worse than the physical because it’s so much harder to control”.

“Despite the fact that I might look incredibly well presented, happy, fit, well I’m really not. Mental health is the most cruel, invisible disease ever,” she added.