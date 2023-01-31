Louise Thompson reveals she’s been rushed to hospital again: ‘Take NOTHING for granted’

Louise Thompson has revealed she’s been rushed to hospital again.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with drug-induced lupus back in December.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, the mum-of-one shared a snap of herself in a hospital gown.

Louise wrote: “I’ve been quiet on here recently because I had a bit of an unexpected situation again.”

“Don’t really know what to say right now, except for a huge thanks to everyone who has that’s kept the old ticker ticking.”

“I feel like I’ve very much used up my quota of the NHS services at this point. Eeek. I can’t help but feel a bit guilty about it all.”

“I guess the only message for today is to take NOTHING for granted. Oh and without sounding too dramatic, tell everyone that you love them RIGHT NOW.”

Louise, who has suffered from PTSD since the traumatic birth of her son Leo, revealed she had been diagnosed with drug-induced lupus in December.

At the time, the 32-year-old told her 1.4 million Instagram followers: “So to update you guys quickly, I had a call yesterday with one of the rheumatology guys and they got more of my blood test results back and the diagnosis is that I’ve got drug-induced lupus.”

“So I’m suffering from that which is fabulous,” Louise continued. “It means that I’m really tired but I’ve also started to get really intolerable joint pain especially if I sit down for any amount of time if I cross my legs.”

“I mean I was just on the bus going to one appointment this morning and when I stood up and started walking to the appointment and honestly me knees were in such agony.”

Louise continued: “I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life. I’ve always been so able bodied and so active, exercise has been such a big part of my life and it’s just so rough having to adapt to all of these new medical conditions so that’s been really tough.”

“On top of that and almost worse because I can deal with fatigue, I can deal with skin, I can deal with pain but the neurological symptoms have just still been so unbearable and currently I’m dealing with this never ending cold.”

Louise continued: “I have mucus coming out of my nose and really bad pain in my ears and I’m not suppose to take anti-inflammatory medication, so ibuprofen because of having ulcerative colitis or all of that.”

The mum-of-one previously predicted she would be diagnosed with the auto-immune disease after a doctor “took one look at her and said it’s lupus big time”.