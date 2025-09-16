Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Louise Thompson reveals she is undergoing tests for skin cancer in health update

Louise Thompson | INSTAGRAM
Goss.ie
Goss.ie
Goss.ie
Goss.ie

Louise Thompson has shared a new update on her health.

The former Made In Chelsea star has experienced multiple severe health issues since November 2021, following the birth of her son, Leo.

Louise experienced life-threatening complications during labour, which has since led to numerous emergency surgeries and a diagnosis with PTSD.

Ryan Libbey, Louise Thompson and their son Leo

Almost four years on from her son’s birth, Louise has now confirmed that she is undergoing tests for skin cancer.

In a recent post to her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old – who shares her son Leo with her fiancé Ryan Libbey – uploaded a photo of her mirror reflection, in which she showcased multiple bandages on her back.

Louise Thompson | Instagram

“I went to a clinic called the Adere clinic on park walk in Chelsea the other day (v close to C&W hospital) to have a skin consultation with a lovely lady called Dr Cristina. I learnt SO much about skin health and skin cancer during the appointment,” Louise began in a written message.

“I recorded a video on the other platform where I talk about why I will forever be a vampire/wear factor 50 in daylight. I have too many risk factors… I want ageless and safe skin.

“I want to avoid further damage as much as possible so I will always lather my face, neck and hands/forearms,” Louise continued, before listing her concerns about getting skin cancer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)

“1. We have skin cancer in my family. 2. I am covered in moles and freckles. 3. I got sunburnt when I was younger. 4. I am regularly on different immunosuppressent medications that can increase the risk of skin cancer,” she noted.

“I had 3 slightly suspect looking moles cut out and sent off for biopsy so fingers crossed that they come back ok.

“Better to be safe than sorry. I will be going back for yearly checks under the microscope. Would highly recommend. It’s no more expensive than an expensive head of hair dye/highlights,” Louise added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)

Louise’s biopsies are just the latest in a string of health issues that the reality star has endured in recent years.

In November of last year, the mother-of-one had emergency surgery and later went into septic shock.

Writing on Instagram at the time, Louise shared: “Rest is rest. Healing is healing. Distractions are good, but in moderation.”

Ad
Goss.ie
Goss.ie

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL