Louise Thompson reveals she is undergoing tests for skin cancer in health update

Louise Thompson has shared a new update on her health.
The former Made In Chelsea star has experienced multiple severe health issues since November 2021, following the birth of her son, Leo.
Louise experienced life-threatening complications during labour, which has since led to numerous emergency surgeries and a diagnosis with PTSD.
Almost four years on from her son’s birth, Louise has now confirmed that she is undergoing tests for skin cancer.
In a recent post to her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old – who shares her son Leo with her fiancé Ryan Libbey – uploaded a photo of her mirror reflection, in which she showcased multiple bandages on her back.
“I went to a clinic called the Adere clinic on park walk in Chelsea the other day (v close to C&W hospital) to have a skin consultation with a lovely lady called Dr Cristina. I learnt SO much about skin health and skin cancer during the appointment,” Louise began in a written message.
“I recorded a video on the other platform where I talk about why I will forever be a vampire/wear factor 50 in daylight. I have too many risk factors… I want ageless and safe skin.
“I want to avoid further damage as much as possible so I will always lather my face, neck and hands/forearms,” Louise continued, before listing her concerns about getting skin cancer.
View this post on Instagram
“1. We have skin cancer in my family. 2. I am covered in moles and freckles. 3. I got sunburnt when I was younger. 4. I am regularly on different immunosuppressent medications that can increase the risk of skin cancer,” she noted.
“I had 3 slightly suspect looking moles cut out and sent off for biopsy so fingers crossed that they come back ok.
“Better to be safe than sorry. I will be going back for yearly checks under the microscope. Would highly recommend. It’s no more expensive than an expensive head of hair dye/highlights,” Louise added.
View this post on Instagram
Louise’s biopsies are just the latest in a string of health issues that the reality star has endured in recent years.
In November of last year, the mother-of-one had emergency surgery and later went into septic shock.
Writing on Instagram at the time, Louise shared: “Rest is rest. Healing is healing. Distractions are good, but in moderation.”