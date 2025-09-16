Louise Thompson reveals she is undergoing tests for skin cancer in health update

Louise Thompson has shared a new update on her health.

The former Made In Chelsea star has experienced multiple severe health issues since November 2021, following the birth of her son, Leo.

Louise experienced life-threatening complications during labour, which has since led to numerous emergency surgeries and a diagnosis with PTSD.

Almost four years on from her son’s birth, Louise has now confirmed that she is undergoing tests for skin cancer.

In a recent post to her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old – who shares her son Leo with her fiancé Ryan Libbey – uploaded a photo of her mirror reflection, in which she showcased multiple bandages on her back.

“I went to a clinic called the Adere clinic on park walk in Chelsea the other day (v close to C&W hospital) to have a skin consultation with a lovely lady called Dr Cristina. I learnt SO much about skin health and skin cancer during the appointment,” Louise began in a written message.

“I recorded a video on the other platform where I talk about why I will forever be a vampire/wear factor 50 in daylight. I have too many risk factors… I want ageless and safe skin.

“I want to avoid further damage as much as possible so I will always lather my face, neck and hands/forearms,” Louise continued, before listing her concerns about getting skin cancer.

“1. We have skin cancer in my family. 2. I am covered in moles and freckles. 3. I got sunburnt when I was younger. 4. I am regularly on different immunosuppressent medications that can increase the risk of skin cancer,” she noted.

“I had 3 slightly suspect looking moles cut out and sent off for biopsy so fingers crossed that they come back ok.

“Better to be safe than sorry. I will be going back for yearly checks under the microscope. Would highly recommend. It’s no more expensive than an expensive head of hair dye/highlights,” Louise added.

Louise’s biopsies are just the latest in a string of health issues that the reality star has endured in recent years.

In November of last year, the mother-of-one had emergency surgery and later went into septic shock.

Writing on Instagram at the time, Louise shared: “Rest is rest. Healing is healing. Distractions are good, but in moderation.”