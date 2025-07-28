Louise Thompson proudly shows off her stoma bag as she urges fans to ‘be kind’

Louise Thompson proudly showcased her stoma bag while modelling a yellow bikini, as she urged fans to “be kind” to those who share the same condition as her.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who came close to death during childbirth in 2021, shared last April that she had a stoma bag fitted after a long battle with ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic condition that causes inflammation and ulcers in the colon and rectum.

A stoma is a surgically created opening on the abdomen that diverts waste into a bag, allowing individuals to manage bowel functions externally.

On Sunday, Louise took to Instagram to share her evolving feelings about swimwear, admitting that she now tends to choose swimsuits over bikinis, partly because she’s aware of people noticing her stoma bag.

Alongside a photo and video of her in a yellow bikini, showing off the stoma bag on her abdomen, she wrote: “I’m not a big bikini girl these days. I don’t think it’s a confidence issue, I just really enjoy the comfort of a swimsuit.”

“It’s very practical and dare I say it – when you reach your mid 30s I think practicality equates to sophistication.”

She continued by acknowledging the attention her stoma can draw: “There’s another thing. I don’t LOVE people looking at me that much. Stoma or no stoma… you definitely get more attention with a random black or grey bag glued to your abs. Unsurprising really.”

Despite the occasional stares, Louise said she feels no shame and encourages others to approach people with stomas with compassion.

“I have no doubt that if I saw someone in a similar situation as me I’d look on in fascination/with curiosity/appreciation for what they might have gone through. It’s natural. We are intrigued by uniqueness. We’re intrigued by medicine and health,” she wrote.

“On the note of appreciation I’ve actually been serving myself lots of self-appreciation recently,” she said. “Yesterday I got out of the shower and went straight to my phone to write down the words ‘remember you can get through TOUGH shit, ur tough as nails’… because I really believed it. I wanted you to too.”

She added that her body is no longer a source of insecurity: “Regardless of the above I feel no shame when I look at my body. I don’t attach much emotion to it at all. It just exists. That’s the main thing. It’s a privilege to exist. Literally. Metaphorically.”

Louise wrapped up the post with a proud nod to her body and her stoma, which she has nicknamed “Winnie”.

“But I fancied giving my tummy a bit of tan time/vit d on holiday… so here she is. The old bod. Me and Winnie hanging out. Wearing her with pride. I think I’ve still got it. I feel good… I think I dress really well and v freely and vvvv ME regardless of my stomach situ.”

She also issued a reminder to those unfamiliar with stomas: “I don’t feel held back at all, but I know some do and I want to remind anyone out there that doesn’t really understand what this is that lots of normal and nice people in the UK have them (100k) and to be kind. Don’t judge. Let people wear what they want. Ask nice questions if you really can’t help it. You might learn something cool. #stoma.”