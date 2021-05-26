Louise Redknapp ‘shocked’ over news her ex-husband Jamie is expecting a baby

The couple broke up back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

Louise Redknapp is reportedly “shocked” over the news her ex-husband Jamie is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Frida Andersson.

The former couple, who split in 2017, share two children together – Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

After the news hit headlines earlier this week, a source told OK!: “Louise was knocked sideways by the news. Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family.”

“She’s happy for them both and says life goes on but at the same time, she’s shocked by how quickly he’s moved on and that he’ll be a new dad again at nearly 50.”

“A new baby is always a joy but she is concerned at how it will impact their family dynamic,” the insider added.

Jamie has been dating the Swedish model for about 18 months.

The 37-year-old is already mum to four children, who she shares with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.

