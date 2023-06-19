Louis Tomlinson’s sister Phoebe, 19, announces she’s expecting her first child

Louis Tomlinson is set to become an uncle again, as his younger sister Phoebe is pregnant.

The One Direction star’s 19-year-old sister took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with her 1.1million followers and since then, ‘PHOEBE IS PREGNANT’ has been trending on Twitter.

Alongside a sweet black-and-white video documenting her pregnancy, Phoebe wrote: “our little miracle, joining us this Winter ✨”

This will be Phoebe’s first child.

Her twin sister Daisy commented on the post: “🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The twins’ 24-year-old sister Lottie, who welcomed her first child with Lewis Burton last August, wrote: “Can’t wait to meet you baby❤️❤️❤️”

Louis, 31, shares a six-year-old son named Freddie Reign with stylist Briana Jungwirth.

The news of Phoebe’s pregnancy comes after a tough few years for the Tomlinson family.

Their 18-year-old sister Félicité died following an accidental drug overdose in 2019, less than three years after she lost her mother Johannah to cancer.