Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie defends going on a night out after her mum’s death

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie has defended going on a night out – right after her mum’s passing.

The 21-year-old was left devastated when her mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016 following a short battle with leukaemia.

In 2019, the family was faced with more grief when her younger sister Félicité died from an accidental overdose at the age of just 18.

Lottie admitted that people deal with loss in different ways, as she defended her behaviours.

“I think people that haven’t gone through it will look at some things that you do and not understand,” she revealed to Sister Magazine in collaboration with the Grief Network.

“We went on a night out a few nights after Mum died, but we were so drained, and sometimes you do just want to be normal and go out and forget about things for the night.”

“We got judgement for that. I think you should never judge someone else, especially if you haven’t been through the same thing,” she commented.

The influencer opened up about her experience of grief since the passing of her mother and sister.

“When I lost my mum, I felt like I was thrown into the deep end,” she explained.

“I’d never experienced anything like that and she wasn’t ill for that long, so I didn’t get much time to prepare for it.”

“And then with Fizz, I was a few years into the grief of my mum and adding that on top… I think, though, I’ve got to a point now where I’ve somewhat accepted what’s happened.”

“I’ve tried to find positives in that situation. It took me a while to get there, of course,” she added.

Lottie expressed that she believed her mother and her sister were “meant to be together.”

“But I see myself as lucky because I had an amazing mum for 18 years, and I had an amazing sister too, and they can no be together which is a really lovely thought for both of them,” she admitted.

