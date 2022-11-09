Louis Tomlinson admits he was ‘bothered’ by THIS One Direction star’s ‘unbelievable’ fame

Louis Tomlinson has admitted he was “bothered” by his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles’ “unbelievable” fame.

The boy band, consisting of Louis, Harry, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne, was formed on The X Factor back in 2010 and quickly became one of the biggest boybands in the world.

However, the boys shattered hearts across the world when Zayn announced he was leaving the band, which was followed by the announcement of their indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Each of the five boys have launched their own successful solo careers since leaving One Direction.

Despite releasing his debut album Walls back in 2020, and collaborating with huge industry names such as Steve Aoki and Bebe Rexha, Louis has admitted he was initially bothered by Harry’s success.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” the Miss You singer told The UK Telegraph.

“Only cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.”

Louis continued: “But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star.”

“He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the [stadium] tour he’s done is unbelievable.”

Harry has released three studio albums: Harry Styles in 2017, Fine Line in 2019 and most recently Harry’s House, which was released this year.

Liam released his debut album LP1 in 2019, and has released numerous singles throughout the years.

Zayn, who left One Direction before their indefinite hiatus, released his first album Mind Of Mine in 2016, his second album titled Icarus Falls in 2018, and his third title Nobody Is Listening last year.

Meanwhile, Niall released his first studio album Flicker in 2017, and his second album Heartbreak Weather in 2020.

The Mullingar native recently announced his upcoming third album, and teased that he’s set to play some festivals in 2023.

The 29-year-old has also had his fair share of exciting projects this year; he was recently announced as part of the judging panel for the upcoming season of The Voice US, and also fronted a documentary alongside Lewis Capaldi.

Titled Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar, the show saw the two globally recogni s ed musicians head on a road trip around Ireland, before surprising fans in Niall’s hometown of Mullingar.