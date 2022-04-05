Louis Theroux to explore the life of Stormzy and more stars in brand new series

Louis Theroux is set to explore the life of Stormzy and other stars in a brand new celebrity interview series.

The BBC Two series will have six episodes and will see the documentary maker sit down with a different guest each episode.

The upcoming series will reveal a “unique and intimate portrait of some of the world’s most well-known personalities”.

Discussing the new series, Louis said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make.”

“This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long-form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.

“To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

Stormzy rose to fame in 2017, when he released his debut song Shut Up and his first album Gang Signs And Prayers was the first grime album to reach number one in the UK.

Gang Signs and Prayers also won best album at the 2018 Brit Awards and his second album two years later called Heavy is the Head also went to number one.

Stormzy revealed last month at the first night on his tour that he will be releasing his thurd album later this year.

More guests for Louis Theroux’s new series will be released in the next few weeks.