Louis Partridge shares rare insight into dating superstar Olivia Rodrigo: ‘There’s a sanctity to being private’

Louis Partridge has shared a rare insight into dating superstar Olivia Rodrigo.

The pair first sparked dating rumours in November 2023, after The UK Sun reported that the singer had flown to London to spend time together.

Almost three months after he and the singer made headlines with their appearance at Wimbledon 2025, the House of Guinness star revealed why they would rather keep their relationship under wraps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis💐 (@louispartridge_)

Speaking about the publicised appearance, he confessed to Esquire U.K: “I was not aware that was going to be a thing.”

“I did see a lot of photos from that; it felt quite public.”

“Olivia and I choose, or have been choosing, to not be so public,” he continued. “There’s a sanctity to being private.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo Perú 🇵🇪 Fans Club. (@liviesnationpe)

However, he expressed that the pairs’ shared experiences as child stars make navigating the extra attention easier to manage,

“I just have no doubt that we’re both in a relationship for the right reason,” he gushed.

“I’m sure that’s something you have to think about when you reach a certain level of success. It’s nice to know that we can go to things together, and it’s not the maddest thing in the world that you’re sitting opposite who knows what. You’ve got a friend in those times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Earlier this year, Louis supported his girlfriend as she took to the stage at Glastonbury.

“It was a really special moment,” he told Esquire U.K. of her performance.

“She worked so incredibly hard for it. And it all came together. It was pretty damn special to be there and see her get her flowers, as it were.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis💐 (@louispartridge_)

At the time, Louis shared a sweet tribute to his partner following her performance.

“I hope you caught Olivia’s show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale,” he gushed.

“She worked her ass off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry🍓❤️❤️❤️”