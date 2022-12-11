Lottie Moss reveals she got a tattoo on her FACE after a wild night out

Lottie Moss has revealed she got a tattoo on her FACE after a wild night out.

The 24-year-old, who is supermodel Kate Moss’s younger sister, showed off her new ink in a video shared on TikTok.

She got the word ‘Lover’ tattooed under her eye, and warned her fans the next morning: “Don’t drink alcohol kids!”

The OnlyFans star said: “I don’t have a lot to say about last night really beside the fact this could have been without doing…”

“But I don’t mind it, we’re going to learn to love it, the world will learn to love it and my mum will learn to love it.”

In another video captioned: “When people say they don’t like my new face tattoo”, Lottie mimed along to the audio: “I don’t care, I really don’t give a f**k, I really don’t.”