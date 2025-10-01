Lola Young cancels ALL upcoming gigs following incident onstage during festival

Lola Young has announced she has cancelled all her upcoming appearances, days after she collapsed on stage at All Things Go festival.

Following concern for the singer, she shared an update on Instagram, writing: “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.”

“Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.”

“Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund. I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x.”

The statement comes just days after Lola’s manager announced that he had pulled her from Friday night’s performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive show because of a “sensitive matter.”

On Sunday, the 24-year-old returned to the stage and said to the crowd: “I wanted to say I had a couple of tricky days. Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue.”

However, not long after addressing her absence from Friday’s show, she collapsed to the floor on stage as a crew rushed to her side.

Within an hour of her collapse, the singer took to Instagram, updating her followers: “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now.”

“Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

Following this, she took to social media to share a lengthy statement, writing: “I’m sorry to confirm I won’t be playing all things go in DC today. I love this job and never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future.”

Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off. ❤️ Lola.”

