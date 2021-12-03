Little Mix to open up about their decision to ‘take a break’ during emotional TV interview

Little Mix are set to open up about their planned hiatus during an emotional TV interview on Friday night.

On Thursday evening, the popular girl band confirmed they would be “taking a break” next year in a statement shared on social media.

Shortly after they announced the news, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock filmed their upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which will air on BBC One tonight.

The trio, who are promoting their new album Between Us, also put on an emotional performance of their new single.

In photos published by the MailOnline, the bandmates can be seen comforting each other on stage, as they performed just minutes after announcing their break up.

Little Mix will appear on the show tonight alongside guests Tom Holland, Zendaya and Henry Cavill.

The band confirmed they’re “taking a break” on Thursday night, following weeks of split rumours.

In a statement, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much,” they continued.

“We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.”

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

They concluded their statement by writing: “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”

Back in October, The Sun reported that Little Mix would formally announce their split in mid-November, ahead of their 2022 Confetti tour.

At the time, a source told the publication: “There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached.”

“A date is set to announce the split. The upcoming tour is going to be a farewell to their fans.”

Another source said while the girls still get on great, they are lining up some solo projects to focus on after their tour.

The popular girl band recently released their seventh studio album, Between Us, which includes re-recordings of some of their greatest hits.

The news comes just one year after their former bandmate, Jesy Nelson, dramatically quit the band last December.

