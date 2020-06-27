This is so random!

Little Mix star unveiled as the new face of popular chicken restaurant

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is set to be unveiled as the new face of Nando’s.

According to The Sun, the singer will appear in a series of new adverts for the popular chicken restaurant, famous for it’s peri peri sauce.

Perrie shot a series of ads for Nando’s alongside another famous face on Friday, and they’re expected to be released later this year.

A source said: “Perrie is an obvious fit for Nando’s. She’s young and popular and loves the brand.”

The 26-year-old has shared her love for the restaurant chain in the past.

During a Q&A session with Little Mix fans, Perrie was asked where she likes to eat when they’re on tour.

Perrie replied: “Nandos!!! I love it, I’m actually addicted to it! Never lets you down!”