Little Mix star teases new music amid the band’s hiatus

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has teased new music amid the band’s current hiatus from the music industry.

The group announced their hiatus back in December 2021, after wrapping up their Confetti Tour in 2022.

They stated that they would be taking a break to “recharge” and work on respective solo projects.

Leigh-Anne has now taken to her Instagram story wearing a grey hoodie with headphones on while seemingly sitting in a recording studio.

Posing with a peace sign, she hinted that something was in the works and wrote: “Oh guys I’m so ready😫🔥. You better have missed me🙃🤣.”

According to a report earlier this year, the 32-year-old was weeks away from making her return to music after taking some time off following the release of her EP, No Hard Feelings.

A source close to the singer shared with The Sun: “Leigh-Anne’s album is as good as complete and now it’s all about planning for the year ahead.”

“She is hugely proud of the music she’s put out already, but she has taken a new direction when it comes to this record.”

“Her debut single, Don’t Say Love, is unlikely to make it on to the track list.”

Last year, Leigh-Anne released a new single, Stealin Love, but it was reported that her record label allegedly “wouldn’t pay for a music video.”

The singer then announced that she would be dropping five new songs “that fit together in their own world.”

However, insiders then went on to reveal that her label Warner Records didn’t feel a music video was appropriate to accompany the release after she “failed to impress” with her other material.

Leigh-Anne reportedly had to put her own money into her solo career after not securing the “financial backing she hoped for.”

A source went on to share with The Mirror: “There was so much excitement around Leigh-Anne’s solo career but that seemed to wane after the first two tracks.”

“Warner heavily backed Don’t Say Love for her debut but were disappointed with how it charted. The same was true with My Love. There’s no doubt that Leigh-Anne is a huge talent and solo success can take time to build.”

“But lately she’s struggled to get the financial backing she hoped for – to the extent that she has even contributed herself to the campaign. And now her latest track, Stealin Love, is being released with no video.”

Leigh-Anne has twin girls with her husband Andre Gray.