Little Mix star ‘negotiating seven-figure book deal’

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly negotiating a seven-figure book deal.

Following the success of her BBC documentary Race, Pop & Power, the 30-year-old is set to write a book dealing with the same themes.

A source told The Sun: “This is stuff she’s passionate about.”

The insider explained: “It isn’t going to be an expose on life in a pop band, more an insight into her feelings about who she has become in that time, what she stands for and what she believes in.”

“The reaction to her documentary really spurred Leigh-Anne to want to do more. She knows her platform can help other people too and she wants to represent as many young women like her as she can.”

“This is about stepping out from a band and defining who she is going to be as an independent woman and as an artist going forwards. She’s very excited at the prospect of working on it and getting it out to fans.”

It comes after Leigh-Anne reportedly signed a major solo record deal with Warner Music.

The singer inked the deal just two months after Little Mix announced they’re going on hiatus after they finish their upcoming Confetti tour.

A source told The Sun: “A number of labels were keen to bag Leigh-Anne but Warner seemed the best fit. She’s already been in the studio working on tracks for months.”

“Leigh-Anne unequivocally loves Little Mix and always will, but the truth is she’s been ready to branch out on her own for some time.”