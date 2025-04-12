Jesy Nelson shares pregnancy update after undergoing emergency surgery to save unborn twins

Jesy Nelson has shared an update on how pregnancy is going after undergoing emergency surgery back in March to save her unborn twins.

The Little Mix star and her partner Zion Foster announced that they’re expecting twins at the start of this year by posting a sweet polaroid showing off her baby bump.

“She’s eating for 3 now 👶👶,” they captioned the post.

However, the 34-year-old has been in hospital since being diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) – a rare condition that puts one or both babies at risk.

Since the successful procedure last month, Jesy has been advised to remain in hospital until she reaches a certain number of weeks in her pregnancy.

In a new TikTok video, the singer shared with her followers some of her favourite products that she feels have helped her through her pregnancy journey.

Ensuring fans that she was not being paid to promote these products, she said: “So, I thought I’d come on here today and share with you some of my must-have items that I’ve been using for my whole pregnancy.”

“I genuinely believe that these things like have actually worked, and this is not an ad by the way.”

Her first recommendation was Clarins’ Tonic Body Treatment Oil, a product she’s been using on her belly to reduce the appearance of stretch marks – “This thing is incredible. I have not got one stretch mark on my belly.”

“It could just be good genes, but I do have stretch marks in other places, but it’s been amazing.”

Jesy added: “I love it because it smells amazing. And it’s really hydrating and genuinely I feel like it’s been so moisturising for my skin.”

The Shout Out to my Ex singer then lifted her top to reveal her bump, showing it as “proof” that she hasn’t gotten any stretch marks.

“This is a big old belly. I’ve got twins in there by the way guys, so look, there’s no stretch marks,” she said.

Jesy then showcased a moisturiser from Fat Cow Skincare, sharing that it has kept her skin hydrated.

She ended the video with showing a set of silky pyjamas with an elastic waistband, which she said has been “perfect” for accommodating her growing body.

“They’re just so comfy, and I could not live without them,” said the pop star.