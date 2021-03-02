Little Mix open up about their future as a trio

Little Mix have opened up about their future as a trio.

Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the band in December, admitting being in the group was taking a toll on her mental health.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall posed for their first cover interview as a three-piece for Glamour magazine, where they spoke about the “new dawn” of Little Mix.

Jade admitted that spending time apart from her band mates because of the pandemic was “healthy” for their relationship.

“I’m not saying that we’re co-dependent, but we do heavily rely on each other, so it’s been healthy to take a step back and think, ‘What do I want?’” she explained.

“As we come together and work together this year, we’ll have an even better and healthier relationship with that perspective. This time’s taught me that I am still figuring out who I am, too.”

“It’s beautiful that we’re still a group, but we want to help push each other to do our own thing, too. It’s like a new dawn of Little Mix.”

Perrie added: “That’s totally OK. We’re not going to know, individually. We’ve always had each other, it’s always Little Mix – it’s us.”

Leigh-Anne said: “I do think our sense of sisterhood is better for when we do have s*** times together over the years or if we’ve got on each other’s nerves, because it’s never been an option to not be together and we’ve always known that we are sisters.”

“It helps you to learn forgiveness, learn to be more patient and be more compromising because you’re in a group dynamic where it’s literally that or you don’t be together.”

The news comes after Jesy teased she was working on solo music, just months after quitting the band.