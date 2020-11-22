Little Mix make first TV appearance since Jesy Nelson announced ‘extended break’

Little Mix have made their first TV appearance since Jesy Nelson announced she was taking an “extended break” from the group.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night, and remained tight-lipped on Jesy’s noticeable absence.

Host Jonathan sent his well wishes to the star, telling her bandmates: “It’s coming up to your tenth anniversary. And before we talk about that I just want to explain because there are three members of Little Mix here and not four.”

“You put out a press release this week to say that Jesy is taking some time off for personal reasons,” he explained.

“Obviously I hope you know this, and I hope she knows this, but everyone is wishing her well and everyone is hoping that she gets through this.

“I am not going to pry, I know it’s quite personal, but everyone is thinking, I hope she is fine.”

The band did not respond to his comments, but simply applauded along with the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jonathan Ross Show (@thejonathanrossshowofficial)

During their interview, the bandmates look back on their success so far, and Perrie admitted: “I don’t think we expected it to be this hard.”

“When you’re young and you think of being a popstar, you think, ‘Oh I want everyone to love me and ask for my autograph…’ then you get thrown into it and you’re like, ‘Holy s*** balls it’s a lot.’”

“We don’t rest, we don’t sleep. But we love success so we’re willing to work for it and it’s been an amazing 10 years!”

This week we’ve got a fantastic lineup of guests including @McInTweet, @thebodycoach, and the talented @LittleMix who'll be chatting and performing live. Don’t miss it, Saturday @ 9:50pm on ITV1 STV #TheJRshow pic.twitter.com/vZoQNwCKJz — Jonathan Ross Show (@JRossShow) November 19, 2020

Leigh-Anne then added: “People don’t see how hard it is, the things that go on behind the scenes. People don’t understand the pressure.”

“People sometimes see popstars and think, ‘Oh it is glam and glitz’, but really it’s hard.”

The news comes after a spokesperson for the group confirmed that Jesy would be taking an “extended break” from the band.

In a statement last week, they said: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.”

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time,” they added.

Little Mix were formed on The X Factor back in 2011, and they’ve sold over 50 million records worldwide.