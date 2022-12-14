Little Mix forced to call in lawyers after a string of unreleased music is leaked

Little Mix have been forced to call in lawyers after a string of their unreleased music was leaked.

The trio’s label RCA have launched an investigation into the breach after concerns were raised about the internal leak.

A number of the leaked tracks are unfinished demos; however, there is one collaboration with Maluma title Señorita and another is their version of Sigala’s Stay The Night which features Talia Mar.

Jesy Nelson, who quit the band in December 2020, also features on a number of the leaked songs.

A source said: “The source of the leaks has become a huge concern for RCA who have launched an official investigation.”

“It is frustrating as these songs were never meant to see the light of day.”

“What RCA wants to know is who is leaking the songs – and why.”

The source continued: “Most of the demos and songs being leaked appear to have been recorded around 2017 when the girls were working on their fifth album, LM5.”

“Random leaks happen all the time but with Little Mix it’s been constant for the best part of a month now.”

Jade previously addressed the leaks as she replied to a fan who thought one of the tracks was titled Three Fake Friends, writing: “That song was actually called Pink Champagne. It was for LM5 – I don’t know how it leaked.”

“Pink Champagne was the snippet that leaked for no reason but we move.”