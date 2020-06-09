The comedians portrayed characters of different ethnic background on the show

Little Britain REMOVED from Netflix and BBC iPlayer after blackface controversy

Little Britain has been removed from Netflix and BBC Player after controversy over the use of blackface characters.

The series, which starred David Walliams and Matt Lucas, is no longer available on the streaming platforms amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

The pair’s other comedy show Come Fly With Me has also been removed for the same reason.

BBC and BritBox both confirmed the TV shows have been taken down and told viewers that “times have changed.”

“There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review,” a BBC spokesperson stated.

“Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”

“Times have changed since Little Britain first aired, so it is not currently available on BritBox. Come Fly With Me has not been available on the service for six months,” Britbox added.

Both series include scenes where the comedians played characters from different ethnic backgrounds with the use of make-up.

People are wondering why @NetflixUK had removed Little Britain and Come Fly With Me…. Hmm, let me think… pic.twitter.com/iLRGbcaX8P — Kris Who Is Antifa (@KrisWhoTweets) June 6, 2020

In Little Britain, David wore makeup to play spa guest Desiree DeVere.

While in Come Fly With Me, Matt portrayed characters Taaj Manzoor and coffee maker Precious Little.

The news comes after Leigh Francis apologised for playing “offensive” black characters on his show Bo’ Selecta!