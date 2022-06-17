Line of Duty star Martin Compston slams claims he sang ‘IRA lyrics’ with Celtic fans in viral video

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has issued a statement denying claims he sang “any sectarian songs” with Celtic fans in Las Vegas this week.

The actor spoke out after a video of him singing and dancing to Daniel Boone’s 1972 hit Beautiful Sunday at the annual North American Federation of Celtic Supporters Clubs conference went viral.

After the video gained traction online, the Scottish star took to Twitter to address the controversy surrounding the clip.

Unicef Ambassador Martin Compston singing songs praising the IRA, quite sickening isn’t it, innocent civilians including women, children and infants. pic.twitter.com/ka86kUF3pH — Silvio Tattiscone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@SilvioTattiscon) June 16, 2022

He wrote: “Not best pleased to wake up to a story 8 hours ahead of me before I’ve had the right to reply.”

“Let me be absolutely clear, I unequivocally did not sing ANY sectarian songs. I’ve worked in Belfast too long to see damage done to think this stuff is a laugh.”

“If people want to change the lyrics to a song that’s sung at Celtic Park, weddings, Still Game, wherever that’s up to them I’m not the lyric police.”

“If it was an IRA song and I was on stage bobbing along I would understand the story but I’m pretty sure Daniel Boone had nothing more than Beautiful Sundays in mind when he wrote the song and that’s what I was singing,” he added.

In a second tweet, the 38-year-old shared examples of the abusive tweets he has received from “folk currently outraged” over the video.

One tweet read, “Scum do scum things! There will be no risk to them losing jobs or facing legal action.”

Example of the folk currently outraged on my timeline. Not interested in what happened just a chance to point to score on one of ‘them’. Can’t help themselves but pic.twitter.com/MUjcfl4mUo — martin compston (@martin_compston) June 16, 2022

The viral video shows the actor wearing a 2021/2022 Celtic away shirt whilst singing on stage with a pint in his hand.

Alongside fellow actors and football players, Martin was filmed jumping around and singing on stage whilst fans in the audience followed suit.

In an additional statement, released to the Scottish Sun, Martin said: “I 100 per cent did not sing any IRA lyrics. You will see from the footage, I actually pulled up and told others to stop when the words were being changed.”

“I’ve spent the last 5 years or my life working in Belfast and I’ve seen how people’s lives have been affected by sectarianism. I don’t take that lightly.”

Martin is best known for playing Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the BBC drama Line of Duty.

The show, which premiered in 2012, is largely filmed in Belfast.