Lily James unveils dramatic new look after dying her hair

Lily James has unveiled a dramatic new look, after dying her hair bright blonde.

After wearing a platinum wig for her role as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, the actress decided to take the plunge and dye her hair blonde in real life.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 33-year-old shared a ‘before’ shot of her dark brown hair, before her hairstylist John MacPherson transformed her into a blonde bombshell.

After sharing the result of her transformation, Lily joked that John had performed a “hair miracle”.

While the actress has been rocking a brunette look in recent years, Lily previously went bright blonde for her role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Lily played a young Donna Sheridan in the popular film, which was a sequel to the 2008 film Mamma Mia!

The starlet has attracted a lot of media attention over the past two years, after she was papped looking very close to Dominic West.

The actress dominated headlines for weeks in October 2020, after she was papped on a PDA-filled getaway to Rome with the Wire star – who has been married to Irish landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.

After the scandal erupted, Dominic and Catherine shocked fans by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds, and insisting their marriage was “strong”.

Lily has kept quiet about the scandal ever since, but during an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, the 33-year-old appeared to address the photos for the first time.

In the article, the interviewer pointed out how Lily shares some similarities with Pamela Anderson, who she played in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series.

The journalist wrote: “She’d even had a brush with the gossip rags. While she’d carefully kept her five-year relationship with Doctor Who’s Matt Smith low-key until the couple split in 2020, a paparazzi photograph published soon after of her appearing to kiss her married Pursuit co-star Dominic West brought a whole new kind of scrutiny.”

In response, the actress said: “Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in their relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids.”

“It was a lot. It’s a story as old as time.”

While Lily has refrained from speaking about the scandal in the past, the 33-year-old previously said she has “a lot to say” about it.

When asked about the situation during an interview with The Guardian last year, Lily said: “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

Dominic married his Irish wife Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle, in County Limerick.

According to reports, Catherine and Dominic bought Glin Castle in 2019, to rescue it from being sold on.