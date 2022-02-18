Lily James goes Instagram official with new boyfriend after Dominic West drama

Lily James has finally gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Michael Shuman.

The actress first went public with the Queens of the Stone Age musician over a year ago, but the couple have never shared photos of each other on social media – until now.

On Thursday, the Pam & Tommy star shared multiple snaps from a recent holiday, including a photo of Michael overlooking the ocean.

While Lily didn’t tag her beau in the sweet snap, fans were quick to recognise Michael’s swept-back, bleached hairstyle.

The pair were first linked last February, when they were spotted kissing on the set of her movie What’s Love Got to Do With It? in Suffolk, England.

Since then, the couple have been papped together on numerous occasions looking very loved-up.

Lily’s post comes just days after she addressed the controversy surrounding those paparazzi photos of her and Dominic West.

The actress dominated headlines for weeks in October 2020, after she was papped on a PDA-filled getaway to Rome with the Wire star – who has been married to Irish landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.

After the scandal erupted, Dominic and Catherine shocked fans by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds, and insisting their marriage was “strong”.

Lily has kept quiet about the scandal ever since, but during a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 32-year-old appeared to address the photos for the first time.

In the article, the interviewer pointed out how Lily shares some similarities with Pamela Anderson, who she plays in Hulu’s new Pam & Tommy series.

The journalist wrote: “She’d even had a brush with the gossip rags. While she’d carefully kept her five-year relationship with Doctor Who’s Matt Smith low-key until the couple split in 2020, a paparazzi photograph published soon after of her appearing to kiss her married Pursuit co-star Dominic West brought a whole new kind of scrutiny.”

In response, the actress said: “Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in their relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids.”

“It was a lot. It’s a story as old as time.”

While Lily has refrained from speaking about the scandal until now, the 32-year-old previously said she has “a lot to say” about it.

When asked about the situation during an interview with The Guardian last year, Lily said: “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

Dominic married his Irish wife Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle, in County Limerick.

According to reports, Catherine and Dominic bought Glin Castle in 2019, to rescue it from being sold on.