Lily James ‘determined’ to rekindle romance with Matt Smith – following Dominic West drama

Lily James is reportedly “determined” to rekindle her romance with Matt Smith.
The former couple split in October, following an on-off romance since 2014, with Lily recently hitting headlines following a PDA-packed trip to Rome with Dominic West.
Lily and Dominic’s trip sparked concerns for Dominic’s marriage, however his Irish wife Catherine FitzGerald has recently insisted their relationship is “fine”.
Amid the drama, a source has told Heat magazine that Lily wants to give her relationship with Matt another go: “Lily’s feeling insecure and vulnerable, given all the negative comments about her, and she could use a friend.”
“Matt’s a good guy – Lily sees that now more than ever, and is really hoping he believes in second chances the way she does.
“She knows she made a bad decision letting him go,” the insider added.
Lily and Dominic are set to star in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC, which began filming in July.
The three part romantic comedy-drama is being filmed in the Bristol and Bath area of England.
Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.
Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.
Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle.
Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Lily James for comment.