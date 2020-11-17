Lily James ‘determined’ to rekindle romance with Matt Smith – following Dominic West drama

The former couple recently split after a six-year romance

Lily James ‘determined’ to rekindle romance with Matt Smith – following Dominic...

Lily James is reportedly “determined” to rekindle her romance with Matt Smith.

The former couple split in October, following an on-off romance since 2014, with Lily recently hitting headlines following a PDA-packed trip to Rome with Dominic West.

Lily and Dominic’s trip sparked concerns for Dominic’s marriage, however his Irish wife Catherine FitzGerald has recently insisted their relationship is “fine”.

Amid the drama, a source has told Heat magazine that Lily wants to give her relationship with Matt another go: “Lily’s feeling insecure and vulnerable, given all the negative comments about her, and she could use a friend.”

“Matt’s a good guy – Lily sees that now more than ever, and is really hoping he believes in second chances the way she does.

“She knows she made a bad decision letting him go,” the insider added.