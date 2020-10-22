Lily James and Dominic West could face FINES after romantic holiday in Rome

The actors are reportedly being investigated for breaking an Italian law

Lily James and Dominic West could face fines after their romantic holiday in Rome.

The actors were papped kissing, riding e-scooters and looking loved-up at lunch in Italy last Monday, which sparked concerns for Dominic’s marriage.

Dominic and his Irish wife Catherine FitzGerald have since insisted their marriage is “strong” – while Lily has remained silent over the scandal.

However, the drama may not be over just yet, as it appears the actors breached an Italian law forbidding riding e-scooters two-up – a preventative measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Those who breach the law could face a fine of €200, with local councillor Stefano Marin explaining the law to The Sun.

“The law is quite clear — riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden,” he said, “It’s a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new Covid laws.

“You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance.

“Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all.”

Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle, in County Limerick.

Despite releasing a statement insisting their marriage is “strong” and that they are both “very much still together”, an insider told the MailOnline that Catherine “is privately fuming” over the photos of her husband with Lily.

“There are some difficult conversations to be had, but those will take place behind closed doors,” the source added.

“For now she was happy to display a show of unity and will always put her family first.”

Another old acquaintance said: “I saw those pictures today. I don’t know what’s going on. Catherine is very direct. There’s no nonsense with her.”

“She’s always been kind and sweet but she doesn’t take crap. I think anyone who knows her would say that. She’s a very cool person. I just hope she’s ok.”

Lily and Dominic are set to star in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC, which began filming in July.

The three part romantic comedy-drama is being filmed in the Bristol and Bath area of England.

Lily is currently in the middle of a press run for her starring role in Rebecca alongside Armie Hammer, but she’s pulled out of a number of interviews since the scandal hit headlines.