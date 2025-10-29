Lily Allen says she ‘feels differently’ about breakup following release of new album

Lily Allen has admitted she “feels differently” about the breakup of her marriage with David Harbour following the release of her new album.

Last week, the 40-year-old released her first album in seven years, which is speculated to detail the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband.

The album West End Girl, which contains a mix of “truth” and “fantasy”, according to the singer, details a “sexual arrangement” that was broken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Lily confessed: “I feel very differently about the whole situation now. We all go through breakups, and it’s always f***ing brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it.”

She continued: “At the time, I was really trying to process things, and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge.”

She added: “Some of it (the record) is based on truth and some of it is fantasy…It’s not a cruel album. I don’t feel like I’m being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

In the album, the narrator questions whether a woman named “Madeline” has been emotionally and physically involved with her partner.

Speaking about the situation, she said: “It was very important to me that I didn’t sound like a victim, so I’d be like, ‘We have to change that line. It just sounds too ‘Poor me’. I wanted it to feel brutal and tragic, but also empowering, that there was joy in being able to express it.”

Earlier this month, the singer revealed she felt “humiliation and shame” after her split from David Harbour.

The ‘Not Fair’ hitmaker tied the knot with Stranger Things actor David in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in 2020.

Five years later, in February of this year, it was confirmed that the couple had decided to split.

Speaking in an interview with Perfect Magazine, the 40-year-old confessed that her split from David left her “confused”.

“What was going on in my life was really confusing, because I didn’t actually know what was going on in my life. I wasn’t sure what was real, and what was in my head,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

“So there’s a certain amount of, like, joining dots. When you are not given answers, your brain is full of lots of questions. And if nobody’s willing to answer those questions, then your brain starts to answer them for you. And so I think some of that maybe happened here,” she recalled.

Lily continued: “I don’t know what I can say. Two people who were once together are not together. And that’s really sad. It’s hard. It’s hard for me to not have my person, you know?”

“I am quite a codependent person. And I find it difficult to lean on the people who are available to me when I’m missing the comfort and stability of what is not available to me,” she admitted.

“I know that what I have to do is to be able to make myself happy, and that is a source of extreme irritation for me,” she added.

The mother-of-two also shared a candid insight into dating again in her forties.

“It means doing the f*****g work, and I feel like I’ve been doing the work for f*****g ages. I’m exhausted by it. And I thought it was done. I thought it was happily ever after, you know?

“And guess what? The dating scene is much harder as a 40-year-old woman with two teenage children than it is for a 34-year-old woman. It’s bitterly disappointing.

‘There’s an element of humiliation and shame around it. The world doesn’t portray women of my age as being desirable. And it just feels like climbing up a mountain. But also, at the same time, I’m like, I don’t have to get involved with it. But something in me says that I do,” she added.

Lily concluded: “Being in a relationship is not the answer to all of my problems. In fact, it’s probably the opposite. But it feels like the easier option. But also quite hard to achieve in this current climate.”