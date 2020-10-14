Lily Allen joins top TikTok trend – after one of her hit songs goes viral on the app

Fans were delighted to see the singer participate in the trend

Lily Allen joins top TikTok trend – after one of her hit...

Lily Allen has joined in on a top TikTok trend, after her hit track Smile went viral on the app.

In recent weeks, users of the popular video sharing app have been sharing funny videos along with a remix of the song from the game Sims.

In the videos, people also apply the Time Warp Scan filter to their faces – which changes their appearance in hilarious ways.

With over 379k people taking part in the trend, Lily herself decided it was time to join in – sharing two videos to the app while her song played in the background.

Fans were delighted to see the popstar on the app, with one user exclaiming: “SHE HAS ARRIVED”.

Another commented: “The queen herself using this sound finally.”

A third asked Lily: “Is it true you really sang it in Simlish?” to which the singer responded: “Yup”.

Last month, the singer confirmed that she had tied the knot in Vegas with Stranger Things actor David Harbour – as they enjoyed low-key celebrations with her two daughters Ethel-Mary and Marnie-Rose.