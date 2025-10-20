Lily Allen announces new album – for first time in seven years

Lily Allen has announced a new album for the first time in seven years.

Written and recorded during ten days in Los Angeles in December 2024, the album West End Girl will be released by BMG on October 24 and contains fourteen new songs.

Her move to New York served as inspiration for the tracks, which were subsequently completed in both New York and London.

Lily said of the new album: “I’m nervous. The record is vulnerable in a way that my music perhaps hasn’t been before – certainly not over the course of a whole album.”

“I’ve tried to document my life in a new city and the events that led me to where I am in my life now.”

“At the same time, I’ve used shared experiences as the basis for songs which try to delve into why we humans behave as we do, so the record is a mixture of fact and fiction which I hope serves as a reminder of how stoic yet also how frail we humans can be,” she continued.

“In that respect, I think it’s very much an album about the complexities of relationships and how we all navigate them. It’s a story…….”

The album news comes shortly after the singer opened up about how her mental health worsened after her split from David Harbour.

The ‘Not Fair’ hitmaker tied the knot with Stranger Things actor David in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in 2020.

Five years later, in February of this year, it was confirmed that the couple had decided to split.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 40-year-old recalled that she was in “some very, very bleak places” emotionally, and that she was forced to take time off work at the beginning of this year.

Recalling her lack of eating and sleeping becoming “really, really, really bad”, Lily detailed: “I’ve had real problems with my food over the past few years.”

She continued: “The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not use them.”

The hit singer went on to confess that she had admitted herself into a residential facility for the first time in her life.

“I’ve been into those places before against my will, and I feel like that’s progress in itself. That’s strength,” she praised in her self-awareness.

“I knew that the things I was feeling were too extreme to be able to manage, and I was like, ‘I need some time away,’” she noted, before confessing that her warning sign was that she “wanted to die.”

Referring to her first new album in seven years, Lily later explained how her mental health is doing now, almost a year on from the end of her marriage.

“I’m really not in the same space that I was in when I wrote [these] songs. I have come a long way,” she stated.

Describing herself as still being in the “thick of recovery” with a sponsor, meditation, therapy, antidepressants and regular meetings, Lily concluded: “I feel OK, actually.”