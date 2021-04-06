Lily Allen admits to having cosmetic procedure ‘on her bum’ during candid Q&A

Lily Allen admits to having cosmetic procedure ‘on her bum’ during candid...

Lily Allen has revealed she had liposuction on her bum in the past, and lied about it to a former lover.

During a candid Q&A on Instagram, the singer was asked if she’s “ever had any cosmetic procedures”.

Lily replied: “Yeah I had lipo once on my bum many years ago.”

The 35-year-old continued: “I was with this guy and he was like ‘what are these scars?’, and I was so embarrassed I said it’s from a hip replacement.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, a fan asked Lily about married life with her husband David Harbour, who she married in Vegas last year.

The Smile singer confessed: “You know, it’s kind of fab. I can’t complain. My husband is a delight and I’m feeling pretty good these days.”