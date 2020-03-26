Lily Allen admits she feels like she’s ‘aged 10 years’ as she isolates with her children

The singer has shared a rare snap with her two kids

Lily Allen admits she feels like she’s ‘aged 10 years’ as she...

Lily Allen has shared a rare snap with her two children, as they self-isolate at home.

The 34-year-old is homeschooling her kids like many parents across the UK due to school closures.

The singer posted the photo featuring her two children – Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 7 – whom she shares with ex husband Sam Cooper.

She captioned the post: “I’ve aged 10 years in as many days. I’m tired and scared.”

Lily continued: “But while we’re stuck inside for reasons beyond our control, it’s worth reminding ourselves that many families are driven FROM their homes, for a multitude of reasons, financial burdens, war, domestic violence, or even climate change.”

“We are very lucky really,” she added.

As well as her children, Lily is quarantining with her partner David Harbour – who stars in Stranger Things as Chief Jim Hopper.